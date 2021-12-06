ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Investing $633 Million for Rural Climate-Smart Infrastructure

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

(NAFB) – The USDA is investing $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities. “Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities...

www.newsdakota.com

WEHT/WTVW

Pritzker announces investments in wastewater infrastructure

ALTO PASS, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA, Director John J. Kim today announced $16,878,529 in grants have been awarded to five communities across the state through IEPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, also known as UCCGP. Made possible through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois […]
ALTO PASS, IL
louisianaradionetwork.com

Secretary of Labor on infrastructure investments for Louisiana

Louisiana will receive $7.25 billion in guaranteed funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed by the president last month. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh said the funding allocated for states is unprecedented. “We haven’t seen quite honestly in this country, other than local governments or state governments,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ellsworth American

Dealership awarded solar grant

TRENTON — Stanley Subaru Inc. has received a Rural Energy for America Program Grant in the amount of $64,781. The funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to help the new and used car dealership to install a new solar photovoltaic system. This project is...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana communities granted $1.5M investment from USDA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — In an effort towards reducing the impacts of climate change, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 million investment to go towards rural Indiana communities. “The opportunity for rural small businesses and ag producers to affordably implement renewable energy and energy efficient infrastructure not only impacts their bottom line, […]
INDIANA STATE
Person
Tom Vilsack
newsdakota.com

USDA to Begin National Agricultural Classification Survey

(NAFB) – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month. The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

USDA Awards Funds for Fiscal Year 2022 Market Development Programs

(NAFB) – USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service awarded fiscal year 2022 funding to more than 60 U.S. agricultural organizations to help expand commercial export markets for U.S. goods. The Market Access Program focuses on consumer promotion, including brand promotion for small companies and cooperatives, and is used extensively by organizations promoting...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Crop Insurance Updates & Rural Broadband Funding

**The USDA announced updates to crop insurance, in response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, AND to support conservation of natural resources on ag land. USDA's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE
nbc15.com

USDA invests more than $820k into Wisconsin renewable energy projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials are investing $822,000 Tuesday into renewable energy projects across the state, especially in rural communities. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa noted $633 million of the funds will help reduce the effects of climate change on rural areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
eenews.net

How Dems’ climate plan may transform coal in rural America

The budget reconciliation package that passed the House this month is targeting one of the most fossil fuel-heavy parts of the electricity sector: coal plants in rural America. The $1.7 trillion "Build Back Better Act" tackles challenges facing the nation’s rural electric cooperatives, which generally have been slower to transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

USDA creates $400 million local food program

To build resiliency into the food system, the Agriculture Department said on Monday it would award up to $400 million to state and tribal governments for purchases of locally grown food for emergency food assistance. The Local Food Purchase Assistance program has a goal of buying food from socially disadvantaged...
FOOD BANK
Reuters

USDA to announce $700 million in biofuel grants on Tuesday

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to announce $700 million in COVID-related biofuel industry grants on Tuesday, pairing the announcement with new biofuel mandates that are likely to disappoint the industry, according to two sources familiar with the announcement. The $700 million in aid for biofuel producers...
U.S. POLITICS
aces.edu

Investing in Rural Prosperity

Rural communities throughout the United States are vibrant places with great people, rich culture and heritage, and deep social ties. But many rural communities have been buffeted by the increasing prominence of automation and the knowledge-based economy, along with long-term challenges arising from lower educational levels, remoteness and other factors. As a result, many communities are at a crossroads, wondering which direction will lead to prosperity for all. Investing in Rural Prosperity seeks to help people living in rural areas navigate the challenges and opportunities they face to achieve a prosperous future.
ECONOMY
Axios

Granholm: Infrastructure bill will help U.S. compete globally

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) during an Axios virtual event Tuesday sold the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as a job creator that will bolster climate change resiliency, while making the U.S. more competitive on the global market. Driving the news: The package's passage in November...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIBW

USDA invests more than $800,000 in energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that USDA is investing $833,664 to improve the energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas towns and counties. “Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding...
KANSAS STATE
newsdakota.com

USDA Improves Crop Insurance for Hemp Producers

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger says, “RMA has worked to expand and...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

USDA Announces Micro Farm Insurance Policy

(NAFB) – Agricultural producers with small-scale farms who sell locally can now get simplified insurance coverage through a new policy designed. The Department of Agriculture developed the new Micro Farm policy, which simplifies recordkeeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. Micro Farm is offered through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and is geared to local producers. The coverage is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

USDA Updates Crop Insurance to Support Conservation and Climate Mitigation Efforts

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced updates to crop insurance. USDA says the updates are a response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, and support conservation of natural resources on agricultural land. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE

