December will bring a couple of the year's better astronomical events, as one of the best meteor showers to view will peak early next week. But first, we have another pretty cool sight to watch above us in the night sky. Astronomers say that the planets will align with the Moon a couple of nights before, offering skywatchers quite the photo op. AccuWeather says that the Moon will align almost perfectly with Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter after sunset on Friday, December 10.

