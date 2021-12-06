ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight: Joseph’s Premier Events & Catering

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank all of our customers for your support over the years! As a chef you are always reinventing yourself and this year is no different. My passion to create and design is my favorite thing to do!. As a young chef I worked for Disney and Hershey Hotels, two...

sarabozich.com

Celebrate in the new year with The JDK Group Catering & Events

Here’s a pro tip from the pros: Host your holiday party in the new year with The JDK Group Catering & Events. JDK is more than just a catering and events company. They offer a variety of services and options to customize your event however you desire. From corporate events to weddings to galas, they do it all.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Caterers, event planners bustling with the return of holiday parties

Holiday parties are making a comeback a year after most people and businesses kept gatherings small due to concerns about COVID. Central Oregon Daily News spoke with caterers and event organizers about the resurgence of holiday parties. “This is our December calendar. These two weeks are all holiday parties.”. Cerstin...
FOOD & DRINKS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Primo Hoagies® – Trevose

Get your hoagie trays here for your holiday entertaining! We also offer trays of wraps and Italian sides, cheese samplers and more to make your gathering full of ease and festivity. Focus on the things that matter and leave the food preparation to us!. Please give us at least 24...
FOOD & DRINKS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Castle’s Garden Center

As most of us live life in the new normal, masks, vaccines, six feet spacing, and limited help in every store, there is one thing that you can count on again at Castle’s. Meeting our #1 employee, former Neshaminy football player and grad Bob Castle, now living in Florida. This...
LIFESTYLE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Don Giovanni’s Classic Bakery

Offering delicious baked goods, Italian specialties and party trays!. Don Giovanni’s Classic Italian Bakery is all about “tradition” but, they are far more than a traditional bakery. Once you step inside, it will be hard to resist the many temptations!. Everything at Don Giovanni’s is always fresh and made to...
FOOD & DRINKS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Artists of Yardley

AOY (Artists of Yardley) has put together new classes in printmaking for adults and youth, and a much-coveted stained-glass class for beginners. All are taught by experienced artisans. Whether you are a beginner or want to hone your skills, there is a class or workshop that will meet your schedule.
YARDLEY, PA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cappella Magna replaces Galleria de Paco, transforms from restaurant to event center and catering

WATERLOO — COVID-19 shuttered many downtown Waterloo restaurants, some temporarily, some for good. But Galleria de Paco seemed to exist in limbo. The Rosic family, which opened the restaurant in 2006, kept getting calls and messages from both longtime patrons and tourism officials: When would they reopen the fine dining establishment known for its artsy plating and Paco Rosic’s world-famous, spray-paint replica Sistine Chapel?
WATERLOO, IA
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Remax Royale – Colleen Evanchik

The housing market remains strong, so if you are thinking of selling in 2022, now is the time to prepare. Take a notepad and walk around each room and see what might be improved. Paint is the least expensive thing that you can do, so get your paint brush out...
INTERIOR DESIGN
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Dress to the 9’s for the Holidays

‘Tis the season to be dazzled with baubles, bangles and beads – cocktail dresses, beautiful shoes and boots, we have a wonderful selection and all at a truly remarkable range of great prices. Welcome to the world of consignment with Dress to the 9’s on State St. in Newtown!. Let...
NEWTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Mil-Lee’s has the beef!

The most popular Breakfast Diner in Yardley is well known for its bacon and eggs. “We crack about 1500 eggs each weekend, with Omelets and two egg breakfasts we crack a ton of eggs and all to order,” declares Mil-Lee’s Yardley Diner co-owner Nicole Rabena. To expand on the menu,...
YARDLEY, PA
Phillymag.com

28 Impressive Philadelphia-Area Wedding and Event Caterers

You’re throwing the biggest party of your life. Eat and drink accordingly. You know it. We know it. But we like to remind everyone: Philly has an incredible food scene, with outstanding chefs, original menus, and high-quality service. (And, yes, cheesesteaks, too.) Luckily for us, that means the Philadelphia-area wedding caterers are top-notch. There are innovative and classic local pros for every style of soiree, whether you’re throwing an intimate event or an elegant ballroom celebration. Below, read about some of the finest Philadelphia-area wedding caterers, so you can finally taste that dream menu. And if your favorite isn’t on our list, reach out to kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: DeLorenzo’s The Burg Pizza

DeLorenzo’s The Burg is known for our thin crispy crust and sweet tomato sauce, served to you in a unique family-focused restaurant. We offer Chambersburg’s favorite pie for over 75 years – a flavor you don’t want to miss. Located in Levittown, DeLorenzo’s The Burg is...
LEVITTOWN, PA
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Tiny Adventures RC

This holiday season, why not treat your loved one to a new hobby, or revitalize a forgotten love for remote control sports?. Take it from someone who knows, the best way to transition your kids away from playing video games and spending time in front of the TV is through an engaging hobby – namely the world of remote-control cars, trucks, drones and more!
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Altomonte’s

Growing up in an Italian-American household I never thought much of how ‘we’ did things. Thanksgiving was never just a delicious roasted turkey – I mean we always had turkey, but only after the antipasto, soup and pasta courses. The sides included all the traditional ‘American’ favorites, of course, but the broccoli di rabe, cippolini onions and fried peppers were never far behind.
CELEBRATIONS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Penn’s Woods Puppet Theater

On the playbill is written: “most enjoyable to those over thirteen”. A puppet show not written for children? That must be something new. Actually, it’s very old – but forgotten. Not that they don’t exist today, they certainly do, but the subject matter is much different. When Martin Powell opened...
THEATER & DANCE
communitynewspapers.com

BILL HANSEN CATERING ACQUIRES ALEXANDER EVENT CATERING AND DIFFERENT LOOK

Three of South Florida’s top event brands unite, offering exceptional hospitality and luxury service while investing in new infrastructure for brand growth in 2022. Bill Hansen Catering announces a new partnership with Alexander Event Catering and Different Look, two leading brands that have served South Florida’s wedding and special events market for more than 15 years. The equal partnership between Bill Hansen and = Monica Festinger, who is staying on board as founder and co-owner of Different Look and Alexander Event Catering, will build upon the brand expertise that Bill Hansen and his team have brought to South Florida for over 40 years.
INDUSTRY
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Made in the Shade

Roman shades are a simple, classic style of window covering that can give any window an elegant appearance. Roman shades (often referred to simply as “Romans”) are essentially a pleated/folded fabric used to dress a window or door that can be raised and lowered with a lift mechanism. They function very much like roller shades. When Romans are fully extended, they display a refined, textured touch which can complement just about any personal décor.
HOME & GARDEN
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Amazing Christmas Village

Your destination for family fun this holiday season!. The 2nd Annual Amazing Christmas Village is a traditional European-style outdoor market, located at Neshaminy Square in Bensalem. It is a great local destination for holiday fun, food, shopping and free entertainment. A place where individuals and families can celebrate the joys of the season with a little international flare.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

