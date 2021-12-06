ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The 7 Best Foods to Eat to Fight Colds and Flu

By Lucy Danziger, Stephanie McClain
thebeet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking care of our immunity is an everyday priority. That means getting our shots and also watching what we eat, getting enough sleep, and managing stress to the point where it doesn't make us sick. Immunity and understanding how to "arm" our immune systems have become a familiar topic, and there...

thebeet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Managing Cold and Flu Season

(Family Features) As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the same, but muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches and sore throat are some of the more common signs you may be suffering from the flu, which tends to come on quicker than a cold.
HEALTH
bigrapidsnews.com

Is it a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

Cold, flu or COVID-19? It’s like a bad game of duck, duck, goose. As cold and flu season adds to the latest wave of COVID-19, how can one determine if a stuffy or runny nose is just a cold, the flu or COVID-19? “Without testing, you can’t be sure,”...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Telegraph

How to boost your immune system and the best foods to eat this winter

Although your parents would have had you believe that eating mountains of broccoli or garlic galore would keep you from ever getting sick, unfortunately there is no quick-fix for the immune system. Genetics, age and exercise are all contributing factors – and no one single addition to your diet will protect you from infection.
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Pauling
pharmacytimes.com

Symptom Comparison: Cold, Flu, and COVID-19

A few key points differentiate between the symptoms of a cold, flu, or possible COVID-19 infection. As cold and flu season begins to pick up, patients are beginning to experience a myriad of symptoms and are seeking assistance identifying which possible illness they may have. Based on symptoms, there are a few key points to help differentiate a cold, flu, or possible COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

There is no quick fix for kids’ cold and flu symptoms but there are things you can do

Colder weather is upon us again – and so is cold and flu season. Nearly two years into the fight against COVID-19, we welcome children returning to schools, daycare, and sports. But with the loosening of restrictions and increased social contacts, we are also now seeing increased circulation of common seasonal respiratory viruses.
KIDS
Palm Beach Daily News

Is it the flu, a cold, or the omicron variant? How to know, and when to get tested for COVID

Sneezing? Feeling congested? Coughing? Are these signs of flu season, a cold or allergies, or are they symptoms of COVID-19's rapidly spreading omicron variant? (Or delta, delta's still out there...) Without testing, it is difficult to determine whether the congestion is more than the flu, but either way, don't panic, say medical experts, just take proper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Herbal Tea#Vitamin A#Vitamin D#Omicron#Cold
Farm and Dairy

9 herbs to relieve cold and flu symptoms

My daughter, Vayda, has always been interested in how the world works. She wants to be a scientist, more specifically a biologist. Recently, she’s been learning about food chains and how different organisms interact with each other and provide for each other. If you ask me, plants are the mages...
HEALTH
HometownLife.com

Is it a cold? The flu? Or COVID? How to tell sniffles and chills apart this holiday season

The common cold made an early appearance this summer with an unprecedented uptick of respiratory viruses. Since then, health care providers say cases haven’t slowed down. “You should never underestimate the repertoire and timing of viruses because they’re always around,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, internist and pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “I’m seeing just as many colds as I saw this summer, that’s not dying.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy