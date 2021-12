Not everyone who spent $825 on their Chanel advent calendars this year was happy with the gifts they got inside. Among the many people who documented opening the pricey item was TikTok user @eliseharmon, who revealed some of the goodies inside in a clip that has since gone viral. In her video, she can be seen calling some of the items a “joke” and opening small boxes that contained smaller items like stickers and what she called a keychain. Some of the bigger takeaways were a bottle of Chanel N°5, which runs for over $100, as well as some nail polish.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO