Guild Wars 2 is preparing for its next big beta event – not this weekend during the holiday, but the weekend after, from November 30th to December 4th. Players will be able to test out all nine of the new End of Dragons elite specs, as well as the siege turtle mount. As during past such events, you’ll be able to use the free beta slots to roll up a test character on the main servers; nothing you do on those characters will be saved or count toward your account, however.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO