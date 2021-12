The next DLC for Dead Cells, titled The Queen and the Sea, arrives in early 2022, bringing with it two new biomes, a new boss, new weapons and enemies, and a new ending. "The route that we started so long ago with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls will be neatly tied off with a slightly unconventional bow," the devs explain. "The usual two new biomes will be there, but one of them is definitely not the standard-issue Dead Cells level that you know and love..." Those two new biomes are the Infested Shipwreck and the Lighthouse, which function as an alternative to the High Peak Castle and Throne Room levels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO