Netlist drops after being awarded zero in Samsung breach of contract suit

By Joshua Fineman
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetlist (OTCQB:NLST) fell 16% after it was awarded zero dollars in damages in a breach of contract dispute with Samsung. Netlist was awarded zero dollars in damages at a trial on Friday, according to people...

Comments / 0

