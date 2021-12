It has been over six months since we last saw Donte DiVincenzo playing basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks, but we won’t need to wait much longer. After suffering a season-ending injury that required surgery in the first round of the playoffs last season, DiVincenzo has been rehabbing and getting ready to make his return at some point during the season. Now, there is a target date in mind according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and it is Wednesday, December 15th against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO