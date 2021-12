The mid-engined Corvette was the worst-kept secret in the entire auto industry. But now it’s out, and it’s astonishingly good, starting at under $60,000. In my review, I said the C8 Corvette was the best sports car ever made in America, and that if they put an extra 1 at the beginning of the price it would still be worth it. And now there’s an even better one coming: the Z06.

