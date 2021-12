Career endings in coaching come in all shapes and sizes, some abrupt and forced by official edict, others so gradual they barely register. Even Hall of Fame coaches walk away of their own volition, forgoing prodigious incomes and a chance to burnish their legacy and career victory total. Some retirees talk of burnout or simply tire of romancing teenagers, chaff at memories of recent defeats, or blanch at the prospect of over-familiar routines.

