10th Street Eye Care Center partners with Family Crisis Center

Community members living near Heizer Park are looking to keep their foot down on the gas when it comes to improvements to the park in the southeast portion of Great Bend. Over a year ago, an online survey taken by Great Bend citizens suggested improvements they would like to see at the park. Great Bend has worked to add new soccer goals, a swing and improve the grass conditions at the soccer field, but bigger upgrades have been on hold.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO