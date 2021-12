FAR HILLS, N.J. -- The U.S. Golf Association is providing a national championship for players with disabilities that will start next year on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst. The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship is the 15th national tournament for the USGA, open to men and women, professionals and amateurs, with physical, sensory or intellectual impairment. The USGA said it will announce later such details as the 96-player field and other format and competition criteria.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO