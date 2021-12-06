ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPDH Winter Blast Concert With Dokken This Weekend

By Tigman
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 WPDH Winter Blast Concert with Dokken featuring the reunion with guitarist George Lynch, one night only, last time ever in the area, takes place this Sat. Dec. 11 at The Chance. 80's metal rockers Dokken formed formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1979. The classic lineup...

wpdh.com

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

