WPDH Winter Blast Concert With Dokken This Weekend

High school band directors can take a ninth grader and start teaching that student how to play an instrument. In a couple of years that student might play at a decent high school level. But if a student starts in middle school, by the time high school rolls around the director will have a student who is so much prepared for the upper level band. That’s what Keokuk has going for it, a middle school band program that is the feeder to the high school. And the spark plug who prepares these middle schoolers for that level is Krystal Bottorff, a teacher with seemingly boundless energy and drive, who motivates her students, overcomes obstacles (like the way COVID has affected her bands), and who puts on shows that highlight what her students have accomplished.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO