Dog owners, assemble. If you’ve ever wandered the aisles of a pet store, or scrolled through endless screens of products and toys for sale, you know just how many choices we have when it comes to beneficial things you can buy for dogs. It can feel next to impossible to tell one brand of treats from another, to pick between identical leashes, and decide between all the toys and chews on the market. Not only that, it can feel even more overwhelming when we’re trying to make decisions with training and behavioral goals in mind. Thankfully, there are some great resources out there to help dog owners, and along with the help of some experts, we’ve compiled a list of products and clever tricks trainers use to make dogs behave better.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO