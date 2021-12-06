Diana G. Gallagher (1946-2021)

In her Introduction to Diverse Futures, Joy Sanchez-Taylor writes that this “project hopes to draw attention to science fiction authors of color who are often overlooked by critics and publishers when categorized into strict ethnic literary subgenres rather than being included in the broader genre of science fiction.” Throughout four chapters, arranged thematically rather than chronologically so as to illustrate commonalities as well as disparities in approach to selected themes and tropes, Sanchez-Taylor examines in detail well-known works, such as Octavia E. Butler’s Dawn and Fledgling, Ted Chiang’s “Story of Your Life”, Tananarive Due’s African Immortals series, Nalo Hopkinson’s Brown Girl in the Ring, and Colson Whitehead’s Zone One, alongside a host of narratives that, to the best of my knowledge, have received less critical attention. These include Celu Amberstone’s “Refugees”, Rosaura Sánchez & Beatrice Pita’s Lunar Braceros 2125–2148, and Gina Ruiz’s “Chanclas and Aliens” in Chapter 1, which explores how the tropes of space travel and first contact can “disrupt narratives of colonization”; Larissa Lai’s Salt Fish Girl in Chapter 2, focused on how fictional genetic engineering, mutation, and manipulation can “critique the history of scientifically justified violence against peoples of color”; Sabrina Vourvoulias’s Ink, Gabby Rivera’s “O.1”, and Ling Ma’s Severance in Chapter 3, centered on post-apocalyptic narratives and “race blind” futures; and Carlos Hernandez’s “The Assimilated Cuban’s Guide to Quantum Santeria” and Rivers Solomon’s An Unkindness of Ghosts in Chapter 4, which explores narrative integration of elements from “Eurowestern and Indigenous sciences and technologies.” I appreciate the inclusion of short stories alongside novels in these discussions, and it’s also exciting to see relatively recent books of genre import, such as Nnedi Okorafor’s The Book of Phoenix (2015) and N. K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy (2015–2017), be afforded ample space for critical discourse.

