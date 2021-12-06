ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Diana G. Gallagher (1946-2021)

locusmag.com
 5 days ago

Writer and artist Diana G. Gallagher, 75, died December 2, 2021 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Gallagher wrote space opera The Alien Dark (1990), but was best known for her tie-in work for properties including Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer,...

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
locusmag.com

The Guardian’s Best SF/F of 2021

Far from the Light of Heaven, Tade Thompson (Orbit) The Actual Star, Monica Byrne (Voyager) Cwen, Alice Albinia (Serpent’s Tail) The Employees, Olga Ravn (Lolli Editions) Shards of Earth, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tor) For more, see the article. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ Series Gets Greenlight at AMC

AMC has officially ordered a series based on the Anne Rice “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels, Variety has learned. The cabler has ordered eight episodes of the show, which is titled “Mayfair Witches.” It was originally announced that AMC had opened a writers room for the series in August under their script to series model. The show will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. It is slated to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
locusmag.com

Jeremy G. Byrne (1964-2021)

Editor and publisher Jeremy G. Byrne, 57, died November 25, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia after a long illness. Byrne co-founded Eidolon Publications in 1990 and co-edited all 30 issues of Eidolon: The Journal of Australian Science Fiction and Fantasy until its closure in 2000. He was an integral part of publishing Terry Dowling’s The Mars You Have in Me, Storm Constantine’s The Thorn Boy, Robin Pen’s The Secret Life of Rubbersuit Monsters, and Howard Waldrop’s Going Home Again. Byrne was also part of MP Books, which published Antique Futures: The Best of Terry Dowling in 1999. Byrne co-edited three anthologies with Jonathan Strahan, two volumes of The Year’s Best Australian Science Fiction and Fantasy in 1997 and 1998, and Eidolon 1 in 2006.
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
locusmag.com

Hairston to Co-Host Hugo Ceremony

DisCon III, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, to be held December 15-19, 2021 in Washington DC, has announced that author Andrea Hairston will join Sheree Renée Thomas as co-host of the 2021 Hugo Awards Ceremony. Hairston replaces special guest Malka Older, who “had originally been scheduled to co-host, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
locusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews People from My Neighbourhood by Hiromi Kawakami

Hiromi Kawakami (Granta Books 978-1-84627-699-6, £7.99, 121pp, tp) August 2020; as People from My Neighborhood (Soft Skull 978-1-59376-711-2, $15.95, 176pp, tp) November 2021. Hiro Kawakami’s new collection, People from My Neighborhood, isn’t my first exposure to her work. Several years back, I read Kawakami’s Akutagawa Prize-winning collection Record of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

Kenny G's Guide to the Best Romantic Gifts (and They Are Saxy)

Every day at closing time across China, the song “Going Home” by Kenny G trickles out of speakers in offices, malls, and restaurants to signal the workday’s end, as it has done for the past 30 years. That one of the saxophone superstar’s 1980s songs should continue to resonate so far—and so consistently—from his American home base is intriguing, but hardly surprising.
BROOKLYN, NY
locusmag.com

2021 Robert N Stephenson AHWA Short Story & Flash Fiction Winners

The winner of the Short Story contest is “Test of Death” by Michael Botur, with Jeff Clulow’s “The Crossing” as Honorable Mention. The winner of the Flash Fiction contest is “Animal Parade” by Dani Ringrose, with both “Eggs” by P.S. Cottier and “Oily Man” by Sumitra Shankar as Honorable mentions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Tie In#Paywall#Marriages#Locus Magazine#Lsff
locusmag.com

2021 Goodreads Choice Awards

A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury US) 111,498 votes. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine) 92,831 votes. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix (Berkley) 45,960 votes. Best Young Adult Fantasy and Science Fiction. Rule of Wolves, Leigh Bardugo (Imprint) 48,212 votes. Best Middle Grade & Children’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
locusmag.com

Diverse Futures: Science Fiction and Authors of Color

In her Introduction to Diverse Futures, Joy Sanchez-Taylor writes that this “project hopes to draw attention to science fiction authors of color who are often overlooked by critics and publishers when categorized into strict ethnic literary subgenres rather than being included in the broader genre of science fiction.” Throughout four chapters, arranged thematically rather than chronologically so as to illustrate commonalities as well as disparities in approach to selected themes and tropes, Sanchez-Taylor examines in detail well-known works, such as Octavia E. Butler’s Dawn and Fledgling, Ted Chiang’s “Story of Your Life”, Tananarive Due’s African Immortals series, Nalo Hopkinson’s Brown Girl in the Ring, and Colson Whitehead’s Zone One, alongside a host of narratives that, to the best of my knowledge, have received less critical attention. These include Celu Amberstone’s “Refugees”, Rosaura Sánchez & Beatrice Pita’s Lunar Braceros 2125–2148, and Gina Ruiz’s “Chanclas and Aliens” in Chapter 1, which explores how the tropes of space travel and first contact can “disrupt narratives of colonization”; Larissa Lai’s Salt Fish Girl in Chapter 2, focused on how fictional genetic engineering, mutation, and manipulation can “critique the history of scientifically justified violence against peoples of color”; Sabrina Vourvoulias’s Ink, Gabby Rivera’s “O.1”, and Ling Ma’s Severance in Chapter 3, centered on post-apocalyptic narratives and “race blind” futures; and Carlos Hernandez’s “The Assimilated Cuban’s Guide to Quantum Santeria” and Rivers Solomon’s An Unkindness of Ghosts in Chapter 4, which explores narrative integration of elements from “Eurowestern and Indigenous sciences and technologies.” I appreciate the inclusion of short stories alongside novels in these discussions, and it’s also exciting to see relatively recent books of genre import, such as Nnedi Okorafor’s The Book of Phoenix (2015) and N. K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy (2015–2017), be afforded ample space for critical discourse.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2021 An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist

Titles and authors of genre interest follow. The Echo Chamber, John Boyne (Doubleday/Transworld) The Magician, Colm Tóibín (Scribner) White City, Kevin Power (Scribner) National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year. Freckles, Cecelia Ahern (HarperFiction) Three Weddings and a Proposal, Sheila O’Flanagan (Headline) TheJournal.ie Best Irish...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Spotlight on: Gary Villarreal

My wife and I were extremely nervous about launching the Kickstarter during the pandemic. Too many uncertainties. So there were a lot of doubts about whether this was going to be a success. One of the highlights, though, was going through with it and having faith that everything was going to play out well, which it did. After pushing launch, the project was up to $10,000 in less than an hour, and that was an amazing experience. I can’t thank my supporters enough for believing in this project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Year’s Best Science Fiction, Volume 2 by Peter Straub

Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Saga 978-1534449626, $18.99, 624pp, tp) September 2021. In his introduction to his second Year’s Best Science Fiction for Saga Press, Jonathan Strahan observes, surprising no one, that 2020 was an extremely strange year, and not only for science fiction. But readers expecting this strangeness to show up in Strahan’s customarily eclectic selection (27 stories from 18 different sources) are getting ahead of themselves: many, if not most, of the stories published in 2020 were likely written and accepted well before everything went south, and I’m not sure any readers other than literary masochists are eagerly anticipating the gloomy parables of isolation that are surely in the pipeline. If anything, Strahan’s selection this year seems an enjoyable distraction, and it’s almost a relief to be reminded, as SF does so well, that things can indeed get much weirder.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
locusmag.com

TeenVogue Best Books of 2021

TeenVogue has announced their best books of 2021. The 11-title list includes titles and authors of genre interest including:. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston (Griffin) How The Word is Passed, Clint Smith (Little, Brown) The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna (Delacarte) Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Describes How Re-Imagined Film Uses ‘Storytelling Through Clothing’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A re-imagined “West Side Story” is now playing in movie theaters across the country. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is a fresh new look at a beloved classic, hoping to attract a new generation of fans. It’s described as a “West Side Story” of our time. “It is beyond belief,” costume designer Paul Tazewell said. CBS2 sat down with Tazewell, who created the iconic looks and says getting the call from Spielberg was a bit frightening. But, he says, “I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful experience.” Tazewell began his journey with extensive research, looking at photographs from 1950s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Martha De Laurentiis death: Hannibal producer dies aged 67

Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died from brain cancer aged 67.De Laurentiis was the wife of producer Dino De Laurentiis, who died in 2010. Her credits included Red Dragon, the Hannibal Lecter film starring Anthony Hopkins, as well as NBC series Hannibal.Her daughter, who she shared with Dino, said in a statement: “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector.“A treasured wife, mother and grandmother and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Best of Enemies’ Review: Behind the Scenes of 1968’s Revolutionary TV Debates

Like all historical plays, James Graham’s latest, now playing at the Young Vic in London, is as much about the time in which it’s written as the time depicted. His version of the 2015 documentary “Best of Enemies” stages 1968’s legendarily vicious TV debates between the foremost public intellectuals of the day: left-wing novelist and screenwriter Gore Vidal and arch-conservative William F. Buckley. But although Graham, Britain’s most engaging and successful political dramatist, is clearly fascinated by the content, he’s actually more interested in the form. He’s writing about the power — for good and ill — of television. ABC was...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa’ Animation Begins Motion Capture in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Ishan Shukla has started the motion capture of his debut animated feature “Schirkoa” in Angoulême, France. The film tells the story of a bored office worker, who may have accidentally sparked a revolution in a bizarre dystopian world, Schirkoa, where citizens live with paper bags on their heads to dissolve political, cultural and religious differences. It is based on Shukla’s 2016 short film of the same name that travelled to more than 120 film festivals and earned 30 awards, including prizes at L.A. Shorts Fest, SIGGRAPH Asia, Oaxaca FilmFest and Venice Film Week. Voice over talent for the feature includes Golshifteh...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy