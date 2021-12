MONTREAL - Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November. Suzuki was selected first star of the game twice (on November 2 against Detroit and November 11 against Calgary), second star of the game once (on November 6 against Vegas) and third star of the game once (on November 4 against the Islanders). He finished ahead of teammates Josh Anderson, and Jake Allen who won it in October.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO