Music

Cougar Connection: Bekah Sumsion

By Shamil Rodriguez
BYU Newsnet
 5 days ago

Meet Bekah Sumsion! Sumsion is a music major who has a passion for...

universe.byu.edu

cofc.edu

Cougar Countdown Crams a Ton of Fun Into Finals

Above: Students play putt-putt in the Cistern Yard during Cougar Countdown in April 2021. Final exams are synonymous with long, exhausting nights of studying on most college campuses. But at the College of Charleston students have plenty of opportunities to chill out, relax and re-center themselves during final exams – even when they are burning the midnight oil. In fact, with Cougar Countdown, the College crams so many restorative, stress-reducing activities into the end of the semester, cramming for finals never felt so good!
CHARLESTON, SC
neusenews.com

Cougars Cares Club Shares the Bounty

Continuing their mission of serving their community , Greene Early College’s Cougars Care Club reached out to the community to meet a need for the Thanksgiving holiday. Working with the other county schools, three families were selected for the 26-member club to provide a complete Thanksgiving meal. Each family’s basket contained a ham and turkey with all the trimmings. Completely student driven, the club seeks opportunities to serve where there is often a void that has not been fulfilled by another agency. The club formed during the pandemic in the spring of 2021 to pack Easter baskets for residents of the local nursing home who could not have visitors. Since then, the club has performed other acts of volunteerism such organizing the biannual highway cleanup and working with GC’s Band Day in October. Pictured are Left to right: Club co-organizers: Lorien Stocks and Madia Harris; club members Keyanne Sanders, Madison Duran, Jenna Thorne, Emma Robinson, J’Nyah Corbett, (kneeling) Monejah Rouse. Back row(l to r): Jada Morelock and Kayla Guzman.
CHARITIES
BYU Newsnet

Photo Story: BYU’s late-nighters

This week and next, Harold B. Lee Library hours will stretch into the early morning to accommodate students who are preparing for finals. The hours of midnight to 2 a.m. at the library can be marked by students furiously typing, taking periodic trips to the vending machines, and of course — sleeping.
COLLEGES

