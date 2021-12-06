Cougar Connection: Bekah Sumsion

Continuing their mission of serving their community , Greene Early College’s Cougars Care Club reached out to the community to meet a need for the Thanksgiving holiday. Working with the other county schools, three families were selected for the 26-member club to provide a complete Thanksgiving meal. Each family’s basket contained a ham and turkey with all the trimmings. Completely student driven, the club seeks opportunities to serve where there is often a void that has not been fulfilled by another agency. The club formed during the pandemic in the spring of 2021 to pack Easter baskets for residents of the local nursing home who could not have visitors. Since then, the club has performed other acts of volunteerism such organizing the biannual highway cleanup and working with GC’s Band Day in October. Pictured are Left to right: Club co-organizers: Lorien Stocks and Madia Harris; club members Keyanne Sanders, Madison Duran, Jenna Thorne, Emma Robinson, J’Nyah Corbett, (kneeling) Monejah Rouse. Back row(l to r): Jada Morelock and Kayla Guzman.

