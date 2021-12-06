Have You Lost A Loved One? Here Are Some Helpful Tips

A will can be defined as a legal document that sets out how you want your property and money to be distributed after death. It also covers the appointment of guardians for children under 18 years old, should that be necessary. A will is not just for adults with family – anyone can benefit from writing one. If there are no dependants it makes sense to write a will, so you can leave your personal effects to friends or favored charities. If there are dependents, it is essential. If you own property, whether freehold or leasehold, you must make a will in order to pass on your estate when you die. If you’re thinking of writing your will, here’s some useful advice.

