‘1883’ Casts ‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Graham Greene in Pivotal Role

News from the 1883 world hits on Monday as actor Graham Greene will join the Yellowstone prequel in a very important role.

Show business publication Variety reported that Greene will play Spotted Eagle in the show. He is a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place where he should settle with his family.

That place is Paradise Valley.

Greene was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the Kevin Costner movie, Dances with Wolves.

‘1883’ Cast Member Greene Also Appeared In Number of Movies, TV shows

The actor also appeared in The Green Mile, Maverick, and Wind River, the last of which was written and directed by 1883 creator and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. TV credits include Northern Exposure, The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon, and Longmire.

For 1883, the main cast includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, and LaMonica Garrett.

1883 premieres on Paramount+ on Dec. 19. A special simulcast of the premiere also airs on Paramount Network that same day following a new episode of Yellowstone.

Dances with Wolves was based on the book by Michael Blake. In the film, Costner plays Lt. John Dunbar. The character is a veteran of the Civil War and fought for the Union forces. Following his service in the war, Dunbar heads out West to an abandoned military outpost. While living there, he meets – and becomes friends with – members of the Lakota people.

Here’s a little more on the prequel for your taste buds.

Friday would see the surprise drop of the first full official trailer for Paramount’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883. There’s a lot to digest within, but a big highlight comes with Billy Bob Thornton.

For 1883, Thornton steps into the role of lawman Jim Courtright, a historical figure pulled straight from Texas’s true past. As the lawman peruses a bloody saloon, he eyes a dead-silent room to pronounce: “There’s only one killer in Fort Worth, and that’s me.”

‘Dances with Wolves’ Made Big Difference With Use of Lakota Language

Something that makes the movie so unique was its use of the Lakota language. See, actors spoke Lakota and English subtitles were used so that audiences could follow the story.

Not only was Kevin Costner the star of the film – he was also its director and was a producer. The film was both a box office and a critical success. It earned more than $400 million worldwide.

Also for Costner, it brought the actor and director Oscars. He won for Best Director and the film won Best Picture. The other Academy Awards for it were for Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium; Best Cinematography; also Best Sound; Best Film Editing; and Best Music, Original Score.