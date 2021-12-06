ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Gators Hire Mark Hocke As Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

The Florida Gators have hired Mark Hocke as the football program's Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, replacing Nick Savage who had been with the program for the past four years under ex-Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

Hocke will also hold the title of associate head coach, after having held that title over the past four seasons with head coach Billy Napier at ULL. Under Napier and Hocke, Louisiana had four-straight Sun Belt West Division titles, a share of the Sun Belt title in 2020 and finished as league champions this season.

Hocke began his collegiate coaching career at Alabama in 2009, spending six seasons under Nick Saban on his staff. He spent the 2011 and 2014-15 seasons with Napier in Alabama when Napier served as an analyst and wide receivers coach.

In 2015, Hocke served as the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Georgia where he directed a 15-person staff that trained a pair of All-SEC honorees in offensive linemen Brandon Kublanow and John Theus, as the Bulldogs finished the year with a 10-3 record, which included a win over Penn State in the Gator Bowl.

He was also on the strength and conditioning staff at Texas A&M (2017) and Florida State (2016).

For Napier, this is the head coach's first announced move on his assistant coaching staff, one that is expected to be an "unprecedented" army to lead the Gators over the next several years.

Though Florida players

for the coach to retain Savage on staff, it is common practice for the head coach to bring their own strength and conditioning coach, one that will likely work with the players the most out of any assistant coach on staff.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida hires Billy Napier

Florida Football is set to hire Billy Napier as the 28th head coach in program history. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters and Will Miles react to the hire. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here. LISTEN: Catch...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Billy Napier Comments on Candidacy for Florida Gators Head Coach

Billy Napier had very little to offer about reportedly being the leading candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching gig following Louisiana-Lafayette's 21-16 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. However, if there's any substance that can be pulled from Napier's post-game comments, it's that he certainly did not rule out the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF - Florida hires Napier

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat to discuss Florida hiring Billy Napier as the program’s new head coach. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here. LISTEN: Catch up on...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WPBF News 25

Gators hire former ULL coach Billy Napier to replace Mullen

The Florida Gators announced Billy Napier as their new football coach on Sunday. In a statement, Napier stated he is "humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida." The 42-year-old new hire is expected to remain with the Ragin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Destin Log

By hiring Billy Napier, Florida Gators ramp up pressure on LSU football search | Toppmeyer

The coach who seemed like an obvious option for LSU's football vacancy resided 55 miles to the west. SEC programs with coaching vacancies in past offseasons had expressed interest in Louisiana coach Billy Napier. He stayed patient, waiting for the right fit, while leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a string of unprecedented success. It became clear it was going to take something big to uproot Napier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dan Mullen
iheart.com

Florida Gators Announce Next Head Football Coach

The announcement came after numerous reports indicated that the former University of Louisiana head coach was expected to be hired as the Gators' next head coach. "We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida," Napier said in a news release. "Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players: as people, as students, and on the field.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Nick Saban Shares Insight Into Florida Gators HC Billy Napier

The Florida Gators are set to welcome their brand-new head coach, soon-to-be-former University of Louisiana-Lafayette HC Billy Napier on Sunday. That will come just a day after ULL plays its conference title game against Appalachian State on Saturday, with Napier and his squad attempting to get their first title under the head coach's reign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Director Of Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#Conditioning#Ex Gators#Sun Belt West Division#The University Of Georgia#Penn State#Texas A M
WPTV

Gators hire Billy Napier as next football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier has been hired as the next football coach at Florida. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the hire Sunday, exactly one week after Dan Mullen was fired. Napier, who has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Louisiana, will remain with the Ragin'...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators officially hire Co-DC, RB. and strength coaches plus analyst

The Florid Gators and head coach Billy Napier have made official moves on their football staff on Monday and hired co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, running back coach Jabbar Juluke, and strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke all from University of Louisiana-Lafayette to be a part of his staff here with the Gators. Florida's new head coach also has decided to bring his offensive analyst from Louisiana, Ryan O'Hara, to Gainesville. Napier will continue to fill out his staff as he and the two mentioned start on the recruiting trail at Florida.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Gators add Darnell Stapleton to football coaching staff

New Florida head coach Billy Napier continues to fill out his initial football coaching staff in Gainesville. The latest addition to the coaching staff was announced on Friday with former University of Louisiana-Lafayette assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton. His title on UF's staff was announced as assistant coach/offensive line.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

College football coaching carousel: Marcus Freeman hire earns best mark in RJ Young's grades

In 2019, when Clemson's Dabo Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million contract, there was much hand-wringing over that amount of money being paid to a college football coach. In just the past few months, however, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Penn State coach James Franklin, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Miami coach Mario Cristobal all signed 10-year contracts worth between $70 million and $95 million.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Florida Gators' Billy Napier Named Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has been named one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday, a credit to his work during the 2021 season and his final campaign with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Swing For The Fences: Top Coaches Billy Napier Could Call for the Gators

When he's not focusing on the Sun Belt title game, Billy Napier has his attention fixated on his next gig as the Florida Gators' head coach. The first task on his to-do list is to put together a coaching staff, which Napier has surely begun the process of. However, four days after his hiring was made official, Napier has yet to knock over the first domino that is employing assistants.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
420
Followers
863
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy