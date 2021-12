THUMBS UP! To the return of "a cherished Decatur tradition." After COVID-19 forced the cancelation of last year's Community Thanksgiving Luncheon, the event returned last week for its 68th edition. It's an event of socializing, acknowledging the best of the community and giving thanks for what we have. The event was hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, and it was that organization's president, Mirinda Rothrock, who (correctly) called the event "a cherished Decatur tradition."

DECATUR, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO