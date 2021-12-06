MLW and VICE Working On New Project In Hawaii

– PWInsider reports that MLW’s plans to return to New York City this month have been pushed back to 2022. Initially, MLW had been planning to run a show at the Melrose Ballroom, but they were never officially announced. Also, MLW is reportedly planning to run an event on WrestleMania...
MLW CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter today and announced that Friday night’s MLW and The CRASH joint event drew over 5,000 fans:. WWE Superstar Austin Theory will be the next guest on Corey Graves’ “After the Bell” podcast. WWE released a preview clip with Austin talking about being slapped by Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW:
Back in October, MLW announced that Will Ospreay would make his debut for the company, although there were rumors that it might not happen. SEScoops reports that they have talked with Ospreay and he has confirmed the deal with MLW is off. Meanwhile, the site reports that MLW’s working relationship...
Major League Wrestling continues to expand, and the next project will be a mini-series focused on the world of Lucha Libre. Today MLW announced a new stand-alone mini-series MLW Azteca, which will feature the grandest Luchadores in Mexico battling it out with MLW's best and brightest. Cesar Duran will preside over the action in a variety of locales, including arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs. Fans can tune into the first episode of MLW Azteca on January 6th at 8 PM EST, and you can find even more details below.
WWE Day 1 will have a special appearance from Migos, as announced on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that the hip-hop trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff will make a special appearance on the show, which takes place in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. WWE Day 1...
– Speaking to The Wrestling Asylum, former WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux discussed Triple H’s involvement in her and Karrion Kross’ entrance for NXT. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do and then Hunter was...
– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students. She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”
– PWG has announced Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus as the fifth entrant for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins the field alongside JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, and Lio Rush. You can see the announcement below. The tournament is scheduled for January 29 and 30. The...
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are both interested in making moves into the world of acting if such an opportunity ever arises. The two WWE stars spoke with PopCulture.com for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. Deville on her acting experience: “I took...
Major League Wrestling has announced that 5150 will defend the MLW World Tag Team Championships against Ross and Marshall Von Erich at Blood and Thunder on January 21. Here’s the press release:. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for Dallas. See MLW LIVE...
Sue and Trent made their returns to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite as they came in to save the day for Trent’s friends. Tonight’s show saw The Young Bucks & Adam Cole lay waste to Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler YUTA until Sue drove into the arena with Trent coming out of the minivan and taking coming in to take out the Elite.
The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will not become all-inclusive after all, with Roderick Strong beating Joe Gacy at NXT WarGames. Strong defeated Gacy on tonight’s show to retain his title, and you can see the highlights below. Strong has held the championship for 67 days, having won the title from Kushida...
– Fightful Select has updates on the deals of several of those still under contract to Ring of Honor. – Ring announcer Bobby Cruise said that his deal is up at the end of the year, and he hasn’t heard anything about the future of the company. – Chelsea...
– Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene, has announced his pro wrestling retirement tour. Per the announcement, “Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: [email protected]”
– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio teased a big announcement and some “very exciting news” he plans to reveal tomorrow (Dec. 9). You can check out his message he tweeted earlier below. Mysterio wrote, “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change...
As previously noted, Johnny Gargano is officially a free agent after not signing a new deal with WWE following the expiration of his one-week extension with the company. It was also announced that his Pro Wrestling Tees store has been reopened, with several new T-shirt designs available. Gargano has since...
A new report has details on when Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract is set to expire, and it is soon. PWInsider reports that if the NXT star does not re-sign, this will be the final week for him in NXT. As previously noted, O’Reilly’s contract was set to expire this month...
The new iteration of NXT defeated the past at NXT WarGames, with Team 2.0 emerging victorious in the men’s WarGames match. Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold in the main event of the PPV with Bron Breakker pinning Tommaso Ciampa after spearing him through a table and hitting a gorilla press slam.
– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event, teammates Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa released a #GloriousBomb for old time’s sake:. – NXT released a new video where broadcasters Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett say goodbye to fellow broadcast partner Beth Phoenix, who will be leaving the commentary booth after tonight’s event. You can check out that clip below:
– AEW star and former world champion Jon Moxley celebrates his birthday today. Jon Moxley turns 36 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. – Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez was the guest on this week’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. You can check out the full description and audio below:
Comments / 0