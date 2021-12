New York Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman is one of the best in MLB but doesn’t always work in ways that Yankee fans want or appreciate. So far, this offseason, we have seen some of the biggest names on the free-agent market being scooped up by teams paying insane contracts that the Yankees want no part of. That is understandable, with two monster contracts on the books already, and one that will come close to those when they extend superstar Aaron Judge. 11 of the 15 top names in baseball have gone to other teams this off-season.

