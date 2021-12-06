ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Robson Recalled by Americans

cycloneshockey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyclones goaltender Mat Robson has been recalled by the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Robson, 25, signed an AHL contract during the offseason and appeared in exhibition play for the Americans before...

cycloneshockey.com

gocheckers.com

Kraken Recall Riley Sheahan

Ahead of their road contest in Florida tonight, the Seattle Kraken have recalled Riley Sheahan from Charlotte. The forward joined the Checkers earlier this month and has posted two points (1g, 1a) in four games in a Charlotte sweater. Sheahan now heads back to Seattle, where he has appeared in 14 games this season and picked up three points (1g, 2a).
CHARLOTTE, NC
cycloneshockey.com

Franco Recalled to Rochester

Cyclones forward Dominic Franco has been recalled to the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Franco, 25, returns to the Americans after beginning the season in Rochester and skating in two games for the team. Dominic skated in 23 games with the Amerks last season, four goals and nine points. In...
NHL
NHL

RUZICKA RECALLED

Forward currently leading Stockton Heat in scoring. The Flames recalled forward Adam Ruzicka from the Stockton Heat Thursday. The 22-year-old centre is leading the Heat in scoring with with 10 goals and 16 points in 13 games this season. The Flames sent forward Walker Duehr down to the Heat on...
NHL
gocheckers.com

Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi

Aleksi Heponiemi is heading to the NHL, as the Florida Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte. Heponiemi is currently tied for second on the Checkers with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season, including three over his last two contests. A second-round pick by Florida in 2017,...
NHL
#Cyclones#The Rochester Americans
coloradoeagles.com

Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction. The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:. Pos. Player Team (League) G Justus Annunen Colorado Eagles (AHL) The Eagles will return to action when...
NHL
cycloneshockey.com

Ege Back, Griffin Signed

Cyclones defenseman Wyatt Ege has been returned to the team after the 26-year-old signed a Professional Tryout with the Rochester Americans earlier in the week. Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne also announced that the team has claimed forward Lincoln Griffin off Waivers after being released from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
NHL
cycloneshockey.com

NAILERS HOLD OFF CYCLONES FOR 3-2 WIN

Lukas Craggs and Brett Van Os scored, but timely scoring for the Nailers helped keep the Cyclones at bay in a 3-2 final that went the way of Wheeling Friday night. Cincinnati opens December with a loss and fall to 9-7-0-0 on the season. The Nailers have won four straight and improve to 9-6-0-0 on the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
cycloneshockey.com

Gillam, Indy Shut Down Cyclones, 4-0

For the second time this season, Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam pitched a shutout against the Cyclones; this time making 36 saves en route to a 4-0 Fuel win. The Cyclones have lost three straight and sit 9-8-0-0 on the season, while Indy picks up its second road win of the year, improving to 6-9-1-1.
NHL
NHL
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Preds Recall Luff, Harpur

Milwaukee, WI— Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff and defenseman Ben Harpur (conditioning loan) from Milwaukee. Luff is tied for first in goals (7) and tied for second in points (16) on the Admirals, his first season...
NHL
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA RECALLS SHAW FROM IOWA

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 14 points (6-8=14), 43 penalty minutes (PIM) and 52 shots on goal...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have once again recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL’s Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Luukkonen, 22, has dressed in 12 games with the Amerks this season. He’s struggled, putting up a .888 save percentage and 3.42 GAA. Rochester’s last three games were postponed due to the league’s COVID protocols.
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Detroit Recalls Luke Witkowski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Witkowski will return to the NHL for the first time since the 2019-20 season when he logged three points (1-2—3) and 13 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5—6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11—13) and 162 penalty minutes.
NHL
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Ingram Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI—Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from Milwaukee. Ingram has appeared in two games for the Predators this season, including his NHL debut on Oct. 24 at Minnesota, a 33-save victory. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goaltender, now in his third season with the Nashville organization, is 6-7-1 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 14 games for the Admirals in 2021-22. He’s won three of his last five AHL starts, the most recent coming in a 37-save effort – his third-most in a game this season – on Dec. 4 at Cleveland.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann spent 2 seasons with Penguins, Seattle's Monday opponent

Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
NHL
NESN

Linus Ullmark Update: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Bruins Goaltender

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game before a minor injury caused head coach Bruce Cassidy to change plans and insert Jeremy Swayman. Cassidy, during his press conference Wednesday morning, shared that he did not know what happened with Ullmark but that he “tweaked something.” Cassidy...
NHL
Seattle Times

Kraken go behind early and fall hard to Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-1

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stared ominously at his bench awaiting the inevitable hook barely five minutes into this Monday nightmare. Grubauer’s improved play was a big reason for his team’s resurgence of recent weeks, but four shots into this 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was already down three goals. The Kraken, wanting to shake things up team-wise as much as between the posts, quickly replaced Grubauer with backup Joey Daccord.
NHL
Blue Seat

Morgan Barron recalled by Rangers

Morgan Barron has been recalled by the Rangers. Barron, getting his second recall of the season, played in two games with the Rangers earlier in the season before being sent back to Hartford. In 15 games in the AHL this season, Barron has a line of 6-3-9 and has been very comfortable, if short of dominant, while there.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL

