It seemed all but inevitable that Freddie Freeman would return to Atlanta, but it may not be the case now. On the heels of the Atlanta Braves winning their first World Series Championship since 1995, they and their former MVP first baseman are seemingly at a crossroads as they still have not come together for a deal. Now, Freeman is drawing interest from other teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Twitter.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO