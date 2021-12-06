ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to watch the semifinals on ‘The Voice’ tonight (12/6/21): time, channel, free live stream

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Top 8 artists will perform tonight in the semifinals on “The Voice.”. The performances will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, followed by the results on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on NBC. LIVE STREAM: NBC on fuboTV (free trial) or Hulu Live TV (free...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

‘Yellowstone’ season 4, episode 5 free live stream: How to watch online (11/28/21)

“Yellowstone” season 4 continues Sunday night with its 5th episode, which is titled “Under a Blanket of Red.”. “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, and follows the exploits of the Dutton family and the constant conflicts surrounding their cattle ranch and the neighbors on its borders. “Yellowstone” airs on both Paramount Network and CMT with new episodes dropping Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern.
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

How to watch Michael Bublé's ‘Christmas in the City’ special tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

Multi Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé is doing what he does best: Christmas music on TV. “Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” special airs on NBC on Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The special incorporates music, funny skits and celebrity guests to honor the 10th anniversary of Bublé's chart-topping album “Christmas.” The special will film in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette Men Tell All’ season 18 episode: Free streaming options (12/6/21)

The latest episode of “The Bachelorette” season 18 moves to Monday night for the traditional “Men Tell All” show, which starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps while Michelle Young gets a chance to reconnect with some of the guys. In addition, viewers will get a sneak peek of Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Nbc#Live Performance#Hulu Live Tv#Paris Winningham#Nbc Com
TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
Parade

Check Out the Songs and Celebrity Singers for The Voice Season 21 Finale

The Voice is down to the five finalists—Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly Clarkson, Jershika Maple from Team John Legend and Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake Shelton—for season 21 of the NBC competition series. On Tuesday night, one of them will be crowned the winner on the live telecast.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Voice Semi-Finals Recap: Which Acts Had It Going On — or Sounded Like They'd Soon Be Going, Going, Gone?

If you read TVLine’s fearless predictions of the The Voice’s Season 21 Final Five this weekend, you already know who I think will be competing in next week’s finals. (If you didn’t, you can catch up here.) Question Monday night was, which of the Top 8 acts actually sang like they belonged in the finals? Aand… ? Who did? Read on. You know how this works! Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), “Mrs. Robinson” — Grade: C | In rehearsal, the father/son duo sounded like they were going to deliver a perfectly lovely cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic, which they...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Voice: Sound Off on Our Picks for the Acts Likeliest to Make the Final Five

If we were to try to sum up Season 21 of The Voice in a word, it could only be “unpredictable.” How else to describe a cycle that still includes Team Ariana Grande’s polarizing Jim and Sasha Allen but doesn’t include Team John Legend’s superlative Samuel Harness? (Still bitter? You betcha.) Nonetheless, today I’m going to climb way out on a limb in order to make what are at least educated guesses about the acts that will survive Monday’s Semi-Finals (8/7c on NBC) to compete in the Finals. Ready… set… let’s prognosticate. My picks are… Wendy Moten | Though likely technically the best singer of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

How Television Networks Are Celebrating the New Year in 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, television networks are announcing their New Year’s programming, including live specials, themed episodes and more. Read a full list of New Year’s programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce titles.) “General Hospital” (ABC, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.) — New Year’s Eve plans shift and change, and although not everyone ends the night with a kiss, the celebratory atmosphere is undeniable, and love is in the air as Port Charles rings in the new year. “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (CBS, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.) — Country music’s...
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

How to watch the new Hallmark Christmas movies this weekend (12/3-5/21): time, channel, free live stream

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Hallmark Channel will debut new movies at 8 p.m. The new Miracles of Christmas movies air at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The synopsis - “On the first night of Hanukkah, optometrist Sara Levin (Lavi) receives a gift from an anonymous suitor. The note offers clues to the giver’s identity and suggests that the coming week will reveal whether their relationship will bloom in time to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah together. Recently having re-entered the dating world, Sara must figure out which of her last few online and real-life dates is her admirer. A new gift arrives each day, offering more clues but even more questions. Rising to the challenge, Sara plays by the rules and is clever with her sleuthing. While planning the Hanukkah fundraiser ball, lighting the menorah, making latkes and spinning the dreidel, Sara discovers that her one true love could be someone she never expected.”
MOVIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For December

While many of us are still buying those final presents, streamers and networks have stocked up for the winter holidays. TBS is running classics such as The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and Apple; NBC has two exclusive airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life; and there are movie marathons galore, including those featuring Coming to America (VH1), A Christmas Story (TBS, TNT) and Bad Santa (MTV). See below for full listing of premiere dates and outlets. December 10 Rugrats – Traditions (Nickelodeon) SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nickelodeon) December 11 A Christmas Miracle...
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
123K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy