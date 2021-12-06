'Jurassic World: Dominion' Image Shows Dinosaurs Ruling the Earth

The first two Jurassic World films largely focused on Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, though they did find ways to tie these new adventures into the history of the Jurassic Park franchise, but with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow recently pointed out that the new film will seemingly feature two narratives focusing on the original characters and the new characters, before they eventually collide. These details will likely excite fans of the series, as it means audiences will get to see everything they know and love about familiar dynamics between characters before they all unite into one impressive ensemble. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

