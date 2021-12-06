ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Image Shows Dinosaurs Ruling the Earth

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth”: a phrase familiar to anyone who watched Jurassic Park in the years since its 1993 release, a reference to a bygone era, printed on a banner in a welcome center that never saw the light of day. Well, nearly thirty years on and that phrase has...

collider.com

gamewatcher.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Review

If the original Jurassic World Evolution felt like an ethereal grab at the shroud of nostalgia, then its sequel catches hold solidly and yanks it toward the player. Developer Frontier makes it clear from the off that Jurassic World Evolution 2 promises a full-on dinotastic buffet of dream scenarios for Jurassic Park and World fans in ways the original never quite managed. In doing so, it does end up suffering from a bit of an identity crisis. It’s a Jurassic Park sim that lends itself to chaos a little too well when a little more order could have helped.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Split Storyline Between New and Legacy Characters

The first two Jurassic World films largely focused on Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, though they did find ways to tie these new adventures into the history of the Jurassic Park franchise, but with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow recently pointed out that the new film will seemingly feature two narratives focusing on the original characters and the new characters, before they eventually collide. These details will likely excite fans of the series, as it means audiences will get to see everything they know and love about familiar dynamics between characters before they all unite into one impressive ensemble. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.
MOVIES
KTVB

'Welcome to Jurassic Retreat': New dinosaur-themed Airbnb opens in Washington

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — In the woods of Washougal, Washington, shrouded in mystery and mist is a place where Todd Perkins’ childhood dream is now a reality. “Welcome to Jurassic Retreat!” exclaimed Perkins, as he walked through the massive gate leading to his new Jurassic Park-themed Airbnb. “That’s an Apatosaurus,” said Pekins, pointing up to one of five animatronic dinosaurs on the property. “It's about 56-feet long and 18-feet tall.”
WASHINGTON STATE
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dinosaur Expert Reacts To Dominion’s Prequel Footage, Revealing Main Thing Earlier Films Got Wrong

Dinosaur fanatics get ready to be psyched, because apparently the upcoming newest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise Jurassic World: Dominion is doing something pretty cool. The previously released prologue footage of the upcoming film featured some classic dinosaurs. Now, a dinosaur expert has reacted to said footage, also revealing the main thing the other movies in the franchise got wrong.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

“The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster” Now Streaming on Peacock

Theme park fans can get an inside look at how the newest attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure came together thanks to a new special streaming on Peacock. The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster is now available on the streaming service, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction’s development. Universal Parks & Resorts Creative Director Rob Bloom touted the new special on Twitter.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Gets Official Rating, Moves Closer to Release

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World fans have been waiting for the sixth installment in the long-running dinosaur franchise for quite some time. Now, after COVID-19 production delays, Jurassic World: Dominion finally has an official rating. Unsurprisingly, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has given Dominion a PG-13 rating for...
MOVIES
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
WILDLIFE
techraptor.net

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Jurassic Park Chaos Theory Guide

Jurassic World Evolution 2's Chaos Theory charges you with successfully running the defunct parks that never were or shouldn't have been. It's more like a proper campaign than the actual Campaign mode, and each map will take you one to several hours to complete depending on the difficulty and your pace. Before we begin, be sure to read our Chaos Theory Tips and Tricks first since these apply to all of the Chaos Theory maps. This guide will explain how to complete the first Chaos Theory map, Jurassic Park.
VIDEO GAMES

