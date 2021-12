The conversation about physical media dying has been going on for almost a decade now as streaming and VOD has been the general audience's main way of consuming their home media. However, in recent years, boutique companies like Scream Factory have been keeping physical media alive with their preservation of the horror genre. They are best known for releasing the entire Friday the 13th series in all their uncut bloody glory last year in a beautiful box set and as recently as October they released the first five Halloween films in 4K. Now they are bringing another classic horror film in Joe Dante’s The Howling to 4K early next year.

