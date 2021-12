Windows 11 is the first operating system by Microsoft that brings Android apps to the ecosystem, officially. This, the platform does with the Amazon Appstore, also denoted as the Windows Subsystem for Android. However, the catch is, you don’t get the full suite of Android apps available on the Google Play Store. The WSAtools is the workaround that lets the users install Android APKs on their Windows 11. The tool was incognito until, but now it is officially available on the Microsoft Store.

