Spy Exit Interview: Looking Back with ESLC’s Rob Etgen

On previous visits to properties along Water Street that have been featured as a House of the Week, I always stopped to admire this magnificent house and its grounds so it is a special pleasure to feature it today. The house sits on a corner lot diagonally across from the Washington College President’s house and the windows in the side elevation of this house overlook the lawn and gardens for the President’s house along the side street. Two towering Magnolias frame the front corners of this house and the curb along Water Street curves around on either side of a planting strip to meet a low brick wall that marks the border between private and public space. Two tall and slender cypress frame brick piers that support the iron gate leading to the brick sidewalk ending in brick steps to the full front porch.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO