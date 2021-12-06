Spy Exit Interview: Looking Back with ESLC’s Rob Etgen

The beautiful waterfront, the historic buildings and monuments, and the friendly people. These are just a few of Mia Bay’s favorite things about Chestertown, her home away from home until May 2022. As the 2021-22 Patrick Henry History Fellow at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, she is spending the academic year in residence while working on her newest book project—African American ideas about Thomas Jefferson from the American Revolution through the post-emancipation era. In her work, Bay hopes to use African American discussions of Jefferson to present connections between early Black struggles for freedom and civil rights and African American claims on American nationalism and citizenship.
Comments / 0