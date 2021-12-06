ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spy Exit Interview: Looking Back with ESLC’s Rob Etgen

By Dave Wheelan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spy has been doing our long-form “Exit Interview” series for more than ten years now as part of our contribution to the oral history of the Mid-Shore region. Catching unique individuals as they end their prominent roles on the Shore is our particular way to honor and take note of...

Looking Back: Dave Stone’s journey with Southeast

Dave and Beth Stone had been praying about their next step in ministry when they visited Southeast Christian Church during Thanksgiving weekend in 1988. Then Senior Minister Bob Russell, who had known Dave for years, stopped to talk with him in the church parking lot. He explained that the elders believed it was the right time to hire a preaching associate to share the preaching load and asked if Dave was interested.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Importance of Cultural Landscapes: A Chat with Michael Chiarappa

Michael Chiarappa looks at our environment through the twin lenses of a 30-year academic background and innate care for the relationship between terrestrial and marine landscapes, history, culture and architecture. In The Spy’s ongoing effort to understand the idea of cultural landscapes, a sometimes-open-ended descriptor of the intersection between land,...
SCIENCE
Holidaze by Jamie Kirkpatrick

We’ve rounded Thanksgiving and blown through Hanukkah. All those polite Victorians in top hats or hooped skirts looking for Mr. Dickens have come and gone. Now we’re sprinting toward Christmas, a mad dash into blown waistlines and budgets, consumerism run amok, all in the name of a poor baby born long ago on a silent night in Bethlehem. Sigh.
BETHLEHEM, MD
Author Mia Bay is Starr Center’s 2021-22 Patrick Henry History Fellow

The beautiful waterfront, the historic buildings and monuments, and the friendly people. These are just a few of Mia Bay’s favorite things about Chestertown, her home away from home until May 2022. As the 2021-22 Patrick Henry History Fellow at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, she is spending the academic year in residence while working on her newest book project—African American ideas about Thomas Jefferson from the American Revolution through the post-emancipation era. In her work, Bay hopes to use African American discussions of Jefferson to present connections between early Black struggles for freedom and civil rights and African American claims on American nationalism and citizenship.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Out and About (Sort of): Historic Trove by Howard Freedlander

Someone once said to me many years ago that it was regrettable that the Rockefellers did not buy Annapolis as they did Williamsburg, Va. Though the speaker was being facetious, the underlying meaning was clear:. Annapolis would have become a mecca of historical tourism comparable to the unparalleled attraction of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
A Question of Taste… By Angela Rieck

I am addicted to sugar, which makes me a little jealous of people who are not, because sugar is not my friend, for health reasons and because it finds its way onto unwelcome parts of my body. After observing a relative who loved salad (even without dressing!) and had no...
HEALTH
House of the Week: Water St. Wonder

On previous visits to properties along Water Street that have been featured as a House of the Week, I always stopped to admire this magnificent house and its grounds so it is a special pleasure to feature it today. The house sits on a corner lot diagonally across from the Washington College President’s house and the windows in the side elevation of this house overlook the lawn and gardens for the President’s house along the side street. Two towering Magnolias frame the front corners of this house and the curb along Water Street curves around on either side of a planting strip to meet a low brick wall that marks the border between private and public space. Two tall and slender cypress frame brick piers that support the iron gate leading to the brick sidewalk ending in brick steps to the full front porch.
LIFESTYLE
Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis Selected for Klingenstein Fellowship

Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis has been selected to join a small cohort of experienced national and international school heads for the 2021 Klingenstein Head of School Fellowship in late January. The highly-selective program grants admission to just 20 heads of school annually and offers a fully-funded, two-week fellowship at Columbia University’s Teachers College in New York City.
CENTREVILLE, MD
UMMS Announces $5.1 Million Initiative For Recruitment Of Nurses, Other Clinical Positions From Maryland’s Community Colleges

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) today announced a $5.1 million commitment to recruit registered nurses and other clinical bedside experts from Maryland’s community colleges. This initiative marks the System’s first-ever “One UMMS” unified effort to target new graduates from the state’s two-year schools and will be effective with graduates beginning in December.
MARYLAND STATE
The Talbot County Garden Club Planning 2022 House & Garden Pilgrimage

The Talbot County Garden Club recently kicked off planning for the Talbot County portion of the 2022 Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage. The tour, which invites visitors to several notable private properties, will take place the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend — May 7, 2022. Eleanor Denegre chairs the event.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

