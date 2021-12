Here's a look at Caldera, the new Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map. This teaser shows us some of the areas on the island, from its caves and waterfalls, to farms and buildings. If you own Call of Duty: Vanguard, you can access the new Warzone Pacific map on December 8, 2021. All players will be able to drop into Caldera on December 9. Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season One kicks off Warzone's integration with the latest Call of Duty game, introducing Vanguard's operators and weapons to the battle royale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO