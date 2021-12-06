ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Over 234,000 Pounds of Ham, Pepperoni Recalled Due to Listeria

 5 days ago
MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 235,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products were recalled by Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung on Sunday due to possible listeria contamination.

There are no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products that were sold across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled products were produced on various dates and sold with Alexander & Hornung labels as well as the following labels: Wellshire, Butcher Boy, Garrett Valley Farms, Food Club, Niman Ranch, Open Nature, Big Y and Five Star Brand.

They have the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, the agency said.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn

Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics.

FSIS noted that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have bought these products are urged not to consume them, and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers can go to the Alexander & Hornung website or call the company at 1-866-866-3703.

More information

Visit the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on listeria.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture, news release, Dec. 5, 2021

