The last call for curbside leaf and brush collection for 2021 runs through Friday, Dec. 10, for KCMO residents who live in the Central Region. Since the Christmas and New Year’s holiday’s fall on Saturdays this year, there are no scheduled delays in trash, recycling and bulky pickup services. This means that while City administrative offices are closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, trucks will roll through your neighborhoods as usual.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO