Sartell, MN

MUST SEE: Photos Of Free ‘Walk Through Christmas’ Event

By Ashli Overlund
 2 days ago
The Waters Church in Sartell is hosting their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition this year with a special Grinch theme. The event is currently underway now through December 5. It's an interactive Christmas walk that will...

