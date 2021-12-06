ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa’s larger than life gingerbread house brings Christmas cheer for nearly 40 years

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Singing Christmas carols, decorating the tree and making gingerbread houses are just a few holiday traditions, but the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa takes gingerbread house building to a whole new level.

For almost four decades, the Arlington staff have created a larger-than-life gingerbread house in their lobby.  The gingerbread and icing are made by their kitchen, and altogether the house sits over 11 feet tall.

Every inch is covered in various candy, from gumdrops, M&Ms, candy canes and more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGh4o_0dFUQIhF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMd4Z_0dFUQIhF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqKyP_0dFUQIhF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhkvO_0dFUQIhF00

The hotel has a competition where guests can guess how many pieces of candy are used on the house, with the first and second-place entries winning a prize.

The iconic gingerbread house will be on display in the Arlington lobby through New Years Day.

