ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without cornerback Joe Haden and offensive lineman B.J. Finney when they travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Haden has missed the last three games due to a foot injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Haden is at the practice facility receiving treatment this week but it will be difficult to have him available on a short week.

Finney left Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with a back injury and is still being evaluated.

Finney was replaced by John Leglue, who will be expected to start at left guard against the Vikings. The Steelers only backup lineman as of now is tackle Zach Banner. They called up Chaz Green from the practice squad last week and could have Joe Haeg return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

The Steelers travel to Minnesota to play on Thursday. They'll practice Tuesday and Wednesday before departing.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021

Known as “Big Ben”, Ben Roethlisberger is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100 Million. Ben Roethlisberger’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Unlikely#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Minnesota Vikings#The Baltimore Ravens
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
621
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy