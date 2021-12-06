ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Seminole Tribe Could Be Forced To Refund Losses

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawsuits linked to the Hard Rock Sportsbook app could be coming. Sports betting law and regulation expert, Attorney Daniel Wallach, feels...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 17

Jennifer Harley
5d ago

you gamble at your own risk....if you are a Floridian who lost money..... consider it a debt paid

Reply(1)
13
Leo Gort
4d ago

The Indian nation is its own sovereignty. I don’t believe they have to follow any judges law on their one land

Reply(1)
5
