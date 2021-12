Yes, believe it or not, Halo Infinite’s campaign launches in just over a week, and Microsoft has one more trailer to keep the hype train rolling. The trailer starts on a somewhat ominous note, as a mysterious voices ask “If you knew how you were going to die, how would you live your life differently?” I don’t think Master Chief is dying anytime soon, but still, it's an interesting question. The trailer also serves up some new shots of the game’s villains and plenty of in-game action, which is looking nicely-polished thanks to the extra year of development Microsoft and 343 gave the game. Check it all out for yourself, below.

