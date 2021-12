The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears kick off the Thanksgiving Day slate of games that have become so integral to this wonderful holiday. For Lions fans, it’s a chance to be grateful that we at least get this tradition every year, which means so much to generations of football fans in Detroit. For Bears fans, maybe they’re grateful to have this opportunity to get head coach Matt Nagy out of town for good. A loss to the 0-9-1 Lions would have to seal the deal for the struggling coach already in Year 4 of his reign.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO