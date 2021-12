Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya called out P4P great Floyd Mayweather, saying “it’s probably the biggest fight that you can make today.”. De La Hoya, who is 48 years old, has not stepped into the boxing ring since he lost to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. He was supposed to return into the boxing ring this year for Triller against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, but the fight fell apart after de la Hoya came down with a bad case of COVID-19. De La Hoya has now recovered from his illness and he is interested in stepping back into the ring in 2022. While he is open to fighting Belfort again, De La Hoya believes he has a better idea for a fight, a rematch against Mayweather.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO