UN chief names American Stephanie Williams as Libya adviser

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Monday of American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led talks that resulted in the October 2020 cease-fire deal in Libya, to support the holding of presidential elections in the oil-rich north African country scheduled later this month which face many...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya
