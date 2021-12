Following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, residents have been sharing haunting videos of volcanic ash filling the sky, and clips of villagers begging for help. Devastating the village of Curahkobokan, the eruption of Mount Semeru on Saturday has had catastrophic results. @tamitachandr #semeru ♬ suara asli - michan - michan Since its occurrence, many on the Indonesian island of Java have taken to TikTok to share scenes of the disaster.One video shows huge plumes of smoke adding to an already blackened sky as a terrified woman runs with desperate screams to find cover. @novanhendri510...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO