DAOs have been called the new GoFundMe or Kickstarter. Well, what if Kickstarter is the new DAO?. The crowdfunding platform is creating a new organization tasked with building a blockchain-based version of its platform. The new organization, which does not yet have a name, should begin developing the platform early next year. Kickstarter plans to switch over to the new platform when the protocol is ready; it's aiming for 2022, per reporting from Bloomberg.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO