New York-based For Five Coffee Roasters is entering the Southeast market with a new location in Atlanta. For Five will open in early 2022 in Selig Development’s mixed-use development 1105 West Peachtree. The cafe, which has locations in several other states, will occupy 3,100-square-feet on the ground level at the corner of West Peachtree and 12th Street. It will be the largest location in For Five’s portfolio and will serve as its southeast flagship.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO