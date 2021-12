In an appearance on The Next Round podcast, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made some very bold claims in regard to how officials call games the Alabama Crimson Tide is involved in. The junior quarterback, when asked whether he watched Bryce Young's record setting performance in the Tide's win over Arkansas, said, "Yeah, I did. I also saw Arkansas almost do the same thing. A few of those controversial calls that were in that game raise some questions for sure. Unless you're an Alabama fan."

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO