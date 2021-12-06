ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC gets bowl boost: Sam Howell decides to play in Charlotte game vs. South Carolina

By C.L. Brown
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell will play against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, the News & Observer has confirmed, in what is expected to be the final game of his college career. The news was first reported by ESPN.com. UNC coach Mack Brown...

