Catholic officials in North Dakota and Nebraska have sought to stop LGBTQ-inclusive policies from being enacted at state-sponsored colleges and universities. The University of North Dakota is proposing a gender identity policy that would mandate people be treated according to their gender rather than assigned sex when it comes to issues like pronouns and restrooms. It would also consider the intentional misgendering of a person as an act of discrimination. A public comment period closed in late October and the policy is now being considered by administrators.

