Ghislaine Maxwell, whose trial on sex trafficking charges began in Manhattan’s Federal Court House on Monday, exerts a poisonous and powerful fascination. We are appalled, although not especially surprised, perhaps, when a rich, older man like Jeffrey Epstein preys on young girls, treating them as toys. When a well-brought-up woman is alleged to have been involved in procuring the girls, reeling them in for creepy Croesus in his Florida lair, the reaction is one of profound shock and revulsion. A witness, who claimed she was ensnared in the Epstein-Maxwell web as a teenager, recalled that she found “Ghislaine” reassuring, even motherly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO