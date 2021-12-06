Women’s soccer weekly news: Sam Kerr fires Chelsea to stunning FA Cup win, USWNT announces its nominees for Female Player of the Year
Records tumbled, history was re-written, and more end-of-year award nominees were announced in another jammed packed week for women’s football. A dominant Chelsea coasted to victory over London rivals Arsenal in England’s delayed 2020 FA Cup Final, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) announced its five nominees for Player...olympics.com
